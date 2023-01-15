Increasing clouds today

Clouds will be on the increase thruoghout the day today ahead of our next system. In the mean time, highs this afternoon will likely reach into the mid to upper-30s across southeastern Minnesota as southerly winds continue. As we head into the overnight tonight, cloudy skies will be likely, and combined with the continued southerly breeze, temperatures may only drop a few degrees.

Rain showers will begin to move into the region on Monday morning as an area of low pressure moves out of the central Plains and into Iowa during the day. This area of low pressure will then move into our region by the evening hours on Monday. As the system begins to exit, temperatures may drop enough that any lingering precipitation may transition over to snow showers, but accumulations more than a dusting will be unlikely.

Mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers will be possible on Tuesday. Expect cloudy skies and cooler temperatures for Wednesday. Another system will try to pass to our southeast on Thursday, and this may bring a few additional snow showers back into the region. Afterwards, high temperatures return back into the 20s through the weekend.