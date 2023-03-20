99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Increasing clouds today

Rain showers possible tomorrow

StormTRACKER team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies across the area by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the remainder of the afternoon and into the overnight tonight as our next system gets ready to move towards the region. This system will bring a few rain showers into the area by late afternoon on Tuesday, and then scattered rain showers will be likely on Tuesday Night and through the day on Wednesday.

A few rain showers and snow showers will be possible on Thursday as high temperatures drop into the mid-30s. Otherwise; expect a mild week with high temperatures generally in the 40s.

