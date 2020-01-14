Another round of snow moves in for Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches again possible.
The mild temperatures give way to colder conditions for Thursday before a more significant winter storm takes aim on the region for Friday into Saturday.
Significant snowfall looks likely with this storm, although amounts and where the most will fall is not clear yet.
Travel will be impacted for much of the region.
A winter storm is taking aim on the region for Friday into Saturday.
While the track and amounts are not certain at this time, confidence is increasing that significant snowfall will occur across parts of the region with considerable impacts to travel.
In addition, winds could be on the increase Saturday, blowing and drifting the fallen snow - leading to even more travel difficulties.
Pay close attention to forecasts over the next few days for more details on what to expect and how it will impact you.