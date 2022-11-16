SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Light snow again today and tomorrow for the Rochester Area

The nuisance snow showers will be possible midweek before a cold breeze develops as we approach the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy AlbertsonJared Piepenburg
November 16, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will hit close to freezing this afternoon with a few periods of light snow possible throughout the day. The chance of light snow continues overnight and into Thursday for the area. A breeze will develop tomorrow and last through most of the weekend ahead. Winds pick up on Thursday out of the northwest with gusts into the mid-20s. Temperatures will be a little colder the next few days and this breeze will make for some bitter wind chills. Highs Friday through the weekend may stay in the mid-teens! There is a chance our overnight lows could even fall below 0° by Sunday morning. Next week isn't looking as cold after Monday. Right now I'm seeing our temperatures moderate above freezing by Tuesday and that may last for a few days.

