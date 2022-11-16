Light snow again today and tomorrow for the Rochester Area

Highs will hit close to freezing this afternoon with a few periods of light snow possible throughout the day. The chance of light snow continues overnight and into Thursday for the area. A breeze will develop tomorrow and last through most of the weekend ahead. Winds pick up on Thursday out of the northwest with gusts into the mid-20s. Temperatures will be a little colder the next few days and this breeze will make for some bitter wind chills. Highs Friday through the weekend may stay in the mid-teens! There is a chance our overnight lows could even fall below 0° by Sunday morning. Next week isn't looking as cold after Monday. Right now I'm seeing our temperatures moderate above freezing by Tuesday and that may last for a few days.