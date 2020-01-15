Through 8 a.m., expect freezing drizzle across parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
This will make for a slippery commute. The highest chance of seeing this freezing drizzle will be southern Clayton County, Iowa, and southern Grant County, Wis.
Meanwhile, scattered flurries or light snow is expected from the Twin Cities east to Medford, Wis.
Overview:
- Wednesday: Another round of snow with a 1/2 to 2" possible north of Interstate 90. Meanwhile, freezing drizzle will produce a glaze of ice with less than 1/2" of snow along & south of Interstate 90. Due to this wintry mix, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas along and south of Interstate 90 this morning.
- Wednesday night: Wind chills will range from 10 to 30 below late tonight and Thursday morning. Coldest wind chills between 3 AM and 9 AM. A Wind Chill Advisory may be needed.
- Friday-Saturday: Significant snow and/or a wintry mix possible from Friday into Saturday morning. The highest snow rates Friday afternoon into Friday night. Strong winds could cause blowing and drifting snow Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch will likely be issued later today.
Confidence:
- Wednesday: Medium to high on the icing and snow amounts.
- Wednesday night: Medium on wind chills
- Friday-Saturday: Medium to high the storm will impact the area. Medium on possible snow amounts (5-9" - highest north of I-90). Low on the location of where these higher snow amounts will occur.
Another round of wintry precipitation will impact the area today.
Mainly snow is expected north of Interstate 94, with accumulation of 1 to 2 inches north of Highway 29.
A wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle will occur mainly along and south of I-90.
If traveling today, be prepared for slick roadways in many areas.
A winter storm is taking aim at the region for Friday into Saturday. While the track and amounts are not certain at this time, confidence is increasing that significant snowfall will occur across the region.
Travel impacts are expected. In addition, winds will increase Saturday, causing blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility for travel.
Pay close attention to forecasts over the next couple of days as details, including snowfall amounts, become clearer.