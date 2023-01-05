99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Light snow slowly ending today

This slow moving winter storm will continue to produce light snow today with a little cooler weather behind this system tomorrow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 05, 2023 12:00 AM
Temperatures will slowly fall through the day ahead. Snow amounts will be light and will taper off as the day moves forward. Temperatures in the morning will be around 30° and we'll finish this afternoon in the mid-20s. Northwest winds will continue to pull in some cooler temperatures to finish out this week. Lows will hit the single digits tonight with highs tomorrow staying in the upper teens. This weekend will feature quiet weather with chilly mornings. Our weather looks to stay fairly stable the first half of next week with daytime highs in the 20s to some lower 30s. I'm seeing our next chance of snow to return to our area around Thursday next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
