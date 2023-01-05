Light snow slowly ending today

Temperatures will slowly fall through the day ahead. Snow amounts will be light and will taper off as the day moves forward. Temperatures in the morning will be around 30° and we'll finish this afternoon in the mid-20s. Northwest winds will continue to pull in some cooler temperatures to finish out this week. Lows will hit the single digits tonight with highs tomorrow staying in the upper teens. This weekend will feature quiet weather with chilly mornings. Our weather looks to stay fairly stable the first half of next week with daytime highs in the 20s to some lower 30s. I'm seeing our next chance of snow to return to our area around Thursday next week.