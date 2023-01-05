Light snow slowly ending today
This slow moving winter storm will continue to produce light snow today with a little cooler weather behind this system tomorrow.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Temperatures will slowly fall through the day ahead. Snow amounts will be light and will taper off as the day moves forward. Temperatures in the morning will be around 30° and we'll finish this afternoon in the mid-20s. Northwest winds will continue to pull in some cooler temperatures to finish out this week. Lows will hit the single digits tonight with highs tomorrow staying in the upper teens. This weekend will feature quiet weather with chilly mornings. Our weather looks to stay fairly stable the first half of next week with daytime highs in the 20s to some lower 30s. I'm seeing our next chance of snow to return to our area around Thursday next week.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the mid-winter weather pattern
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
The environment for freezing drizzle is a moist layer of air underneath a layer of dry air, which can be difficult to identify.
Our precipitation will start off as wintry mix and then switch over the areas of snow throughout the day ahead.