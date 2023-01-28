Light snow today as cold returns to the region

Snow amounts will stay on the lighter side today. Rochester looks to pick up around an inch of fresh snow with a little more falling south of town. Temperatures stay cold today with a slight breeze this afternoon. Tonight we drop down into the single digits below with only single digits above for highs tomorrow. The cold lasts into early next week with a struggle to break above 0° Monday. Temperature won't be quite a frigid midweek with peak temperatures just above 10° expected Tuesday through Thursday. I'm seeing highs return to the 20s by next weekend.