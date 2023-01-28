Light snow today as cold returns to the region
Light snow will slide across southern parts of Minnesota and northern Iowa today with steady temperatures in the upper single digits.
Snow amounts will stay on the lighter side today. Rochester looks to pick up around an inch of fresh snow with a little more falling south of town. Temperatures stay cold today with a slight breeze this afternoon. Tonight we drop down into the single digits below with only single digits above for highs tomorrow. The cold lasts into early next week with a struggle to break above 0° Monday. Temperature won't be quite a frigid midweek with peak temperatures just above 10° expected Tuesday through Thursday. I'm seeing highs return to the 20s by next weekend.
