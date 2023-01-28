STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Light snow today as cold returns to the region

Light snow will slide across southern parts of Minnesota and northern Iowa today with steady temperatures in the upper single digits.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Snow amounts will stay on the lighter side today. Rochester looks to pick up around an inch of fresh snow with a little more falling south of town. Temperatures stay cold today with a slight breeze this afternoon. Tonight we drop down into the single digits below with only single digits above for highs tomorrow. The cold lasts into early next week with a struggle to break above 0° Monday. Temperature won't be quite a frigid midweek with peak temperatures just above 10° expected Tuesday through Thursday. I'm seeing highs return to the 20s by next weekend.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
