Lighter winds with mild temperatures today
Winds will start off light and then switch to the northwest this afternoon, but temperatures will stay mild.
Expect a partly sunny sky today. Highs will hit near or just above freezing and with the light wind combination it should make for a fairly mild January day. A few flurries will be possible late tonight with another mild day forecast for Thursday. Friday will feature our next chance of snow as a clipper system drops down to our area from the northwest.
Look at your car thermometer and check your weather app and you will likely see different readings.
Temperatures will finally moderate with warmer daytime highs as well as morning low temperatures.
Highs will only make it into the lower single digits under a mostly sunny sky today.