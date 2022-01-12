SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Lighter winds with mild temperatures today

Winds will start off light and then switch to the northwest this afternoon, but temperatures will stay mild.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 12, 2022 12:00 AM
Expect a partly sunny sky today. Highs will hit near or just above freezing and with the light wind combination it should make for a fairly mild January day. A few flurries will be possible late tonight with another mild day forecast for Thursday. Friday will feature our next chance of snow as a clipper system drops down to our area from the northwest.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

