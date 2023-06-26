Lingering showers possible today

The area of low pressure which brought a few showers and thunderstorms into the region over the weekend will move into Michigan later on today. Still, a few rain showers will be possible today (mainly during the morning) in our region with partly cloudy skies. As the low moves further away from us, lingering rain showers will likely be out of the region by this evening, resulting in mostly clear skies for the overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. Highs tomorrow afternoon will try to reach back into the low to mid-80s. However, another system will move towards our region by the middle of the work week, and this will bring with it some chances for showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Saturday.