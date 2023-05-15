99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Looking drier this week

After a wet weekend, the weather looks much drier this week

StormTRACKER team
Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

Today will be much better than the weekend with warmer temperatures and tons of sun. Highs will make it to the lower 70s. However, the warmest day of the week will be tomorrow as sunshine sticks around and highs top off in the upper 70s. We are still soaking up the sun on Wednesday with afternoon temps in the mid 70s. It’s not until Wednesday night into Thursday that we’re tracking our next chance for showers before a cooldown for the weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Dillon Vogt
