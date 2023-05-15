Looking drier this week

Today will be much better than the weekend with warmer temperatures and tons of sun. Highs will make it to the lower 70s. However, the warmest day of the week will be tomorrow as sunshine sticks around and highs top off in the upper 70s. We are still soaking up the sun on Wednesday with afternoon temps in the mid 70s. It’s not until Wednesday night into Thursday that we’re tracking our next chance for showers before a cooldown for the weekend.