Major Winter Storm Likely

A significant winter storm is looking likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

A wave of moisture being forced out of the northwestern Plains by a high pressure to the north will bring snow into the region late this afternoon and evening. While most of the snow will generally be light, it may be enough to give us a couple of inches during the overnight hours. Lingering snow showers will be possible early Wednesday morning, and while they may taper down a little bit, it is likely that more snow will begin to develop later in the day.

An area of low pressure will move out of eastern Colorado on Wednesday and into the central Plains by the afternoon hours. With the high pressure over the Canadian Prairies present, this will force new snow showers to develop across South Dakota and into southern Minnesota. This snow will gradually become steady by Wednesday Evening and it will continue into the overnight hours. The snow may even be moderate at times, which will lead to localized higher snowfall totals. The steady snow will continue into Thursday before the area of low pressure passes over our region and then begins to move away. A few lingering snow showers may still be present by Friday Morning.

Windy conditions will be present Wednesday and Thursday with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Blowing and drifting snow will be likely across the area, and reduced visibility and drifting snow may make travel difficult.

Total snowfall accumulations from the wave of snow today will be around 1 to 3 inches. Total snowfall accumulations between Wednesday and Thursday of at least 10 inches is likely.