Many April showers in the forecast through the weekend

The April showers continue into the last weekend of the month. Within the showers could be a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected. The next bigger wave of showers moves in late tonight into tomorrow, with light accumulation expected. However, that same wave is going to bring a cooldown through the end of the month.

High temperatures may barely reach 50° both Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. A strong wind will pick up Sunday and Monday, with gusts out of the northwest up to 40 mph. On the bright side, there will be a few peeks of sunshine for the first day of May.

Still a little breezy on Tuesday, but temperatures will return to the upper 50s. Wednesday looks pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and a westerly breeze.