March in like a lamb - sheepish outlook for snow
Meteorological spring is off to a mild, quiet start, starting without any drama through at least this first full week of March. The “normal” high for today, March 2, is 34 degrees for Rochester, and today’s high will be right on the mark. I don’t have much optimism for sunshine today aside from a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon, but the rest of the week looks bright and seasonably mild. There is a lot to be grateful for with a stretch of weather like this at this time of year. With daytime highs running close to 40 degrees this whole week (except today) and overnight lows dropping below the freezing mark, we get a nice, slow thaw. In addition to that we aren’t looking at any significant snow or rain chances anytime soon, only a few small and relatively insignificant doses. Not only is this great for slightly lesser flood risk this spring, it’s also good for the maple syrup run and a trend I’d like to see continue. Slow and steady wins the race.
Cold, snowy February 2020
I’ll confess, it’s difficult for me to type out “cold, snowy February 2020”. Looking at the final numbers, this past month was indeed colder and snowier than the 1981-2010 average. The final snow total in Rochester was 14.7 inches, 6.2 inches above the 30-year average of 8.5 inches. The average temperature was 16.6 degrees which is 3.7 degrees colder than normal.
However, in comparison to recent winters, this February was warmer than February of 2018 and 2019. This past month’s snow total, while “above normal”, doesn’t come close to the record-setting snow of February 2019. With that said, last year’s February (or entire winter’s) snowfall total is nowhere close to what we should consider a benchmark and was record-setting across the board.
Reminders
The spring flood outlook was updated last week. The recent trend of quiet weather is good news, helping to slightly lessen the risk of spring flooding.
Storm spotter training is now underway and will be conducted in Rochester at the International Event Center next week, Monday, March 9th at 6:30 p.m.
Spring flood outlook: https://www.weather.gov/arx/2020FloodOutlook
Skywarn storm spotter training schedule: https://www.weather.gov/arx/skywarn_schedule
Randy Brock
Meteorologist
