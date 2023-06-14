Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mid-80s the rest of the work week before a cold front arrives this weekend

Temperatures will stay warm during the work week with a cold front forecast to bring a slight cooldown and chances of showers.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

A little haze will possible in the sky due to wild fire smoke caught up in the atmosphere above us. Besides a chance of hazy sky in the region I'm seeing quiet and warm weather the next few days. Highs today will peak in the mid-80s with barely any wind. Winds stay light again tomorrow with sunshine and highs about the same as today. A cold front will start to slide across the Dakotas on Friday which will lead to a southeast wind ahead of the front for us. Winds will be a touch breezy on Friday under a sunny sky. This cold front will drop our temperatures slightly for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will peak in the upper 70s to near 80° both days with a little more cloud cover expected. This cold front may stall out over the region keeping us with a chance of showers and thunderstorms both days of the weekend.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
