Mild and mostly sunny all weekend

Winds will cooperate this weekend to coincide with this milder air arriving in the region. It won't be windy and it won't be as humid as the drier air form the north arrived in the region overnight. I'm seeing more sunshine continue in this upcoming forecast for nearly all of the work week. Temperatures will trend on the cooler side compared to the heat we had in place last week. Highs for the majority of this upcoming week will peak in the mid to upper 70s. Long range model guidance suggests the a return of warmer temperatures just in time for the holiday weekend. Highs next weekend look to peak in the mid and upper 80s around the area with a couple days potentially hitting 90°.