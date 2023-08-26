6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, August 26

Weather

Mild and mostly sunny all weekend

Temperatures will warm in the lower to mid-70s today with mid and upper 70s tomorrow.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will cooperate this weekend to coincide with this milder air arriving in the region. It won't be windy and it won't be as humid as the drier air form the north arrived in the region overnight. I'm seeing more sunshine continue in this upcoming forecast for nearly all of the work week. Temperatures will trend on the cooler side compared to the heat we had in place last week. Highs for the majority of this upcoming week will peak in the mid to upper 70s. Long range model guidance suggests the a return of warmer temperatures just in time for the holiday weekend. Highs next weekend look to peak in the mid and upper 80s around the area with a couple days potentially hitting 90°.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
