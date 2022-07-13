Mild and sunny midweek weather
Highs will hit the lower 80s with light winds today through Thursday.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Showers and thunderstorms develop in parts of the Dakotas later on Thursday with this wave forecast to move into western Minnesota Thursday night. This will lead to our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving in southeastern Minnesota on Friday. I'm also seeing a chance of showers again on Saturday. The heat returns late in the weekend and looks to last all of next week.
The sky is perpetually cloudy and the air temperature at the surface hovers near 900 degrees year around.
Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin home to three of nation’s nine $1B disasters in 2022, as frequency increasing
Data from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows that in recent years, billion-dollar disasters are occurring at a more frequent pace.
There are certain qualifications for tornadoes, wind gust speeds and hail size.
Expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days with highs in the lower 80s.