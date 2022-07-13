SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
Explainer
Explainer
Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.

Mild and sunny midweek weather

Highs will hit the lower 80s with light winds today through Thursday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Showers and thunderstorms develop in parts of the Dakotas later on Thursday with this wave forecast to move into western Minnesota Thursday night. This will lead to our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving in southeastern Minnesota on Friday. I'm also seeing a chance of showers again on Saturday. The heat returns late in the weekend and looks to last all of next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: the planet Venus is too hot for people
The sky is perpetually cloudy and the air temperature at the surface hovers near 900 degrees year around.
July 18, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
BillionDollarDisasters.jpg
Weather
Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin home to three of nation’s nine $1B disasters in 2022, as frequency increasing
Data from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows that in recent years, billion-dollar disasters are occurring at a more frequent pace.
July 12, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Severe thunderstorms have specific criteria
There are certain qualifications for tornadoes, wind gust speeds and hail size.
July 12, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild midweek with warmer temperatures on the way this weekend
Expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days with highs in the lower 80s.
July 12, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg