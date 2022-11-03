SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, November 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mild, but windy today before rain moves in to finish this week

Highs will come close to 70° again this afternoon, but expect the south breeze to continue to blow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 03, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A cold front will arrive in the area overnight tonight bringing showers to southeastern Minnesota. The rain will continue throughout the day tomorrow as well. Highs will be nearly 15 to 20 degrees colder for the area Friday afternoon as temperatures only peak in the upper 40s to finish this work week. Another area of low pressure moves up through the region Friday night into Saturday keeping the area cloudy with areas of rain. The periods of rain look to taper off Saturday night with a drier Sunday to follow. Highs Saturday stay in the 40s with 50s returning for early next week. Temperatures could moderate somewhat around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs approaching 60° before chilly temperatures arrive. By the end of next week our high temperatures may stay in the 30s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
Changing pattern; snowy and colder
StormTRACKER Meteorologist looks at the evolving wintry weather pattern
November 02, 2022 09:39 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Mild fall weather and pretty sunsets are related
When the weather is mild and dry during fall and winter, the clouds form higher up.
November 02, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warm, but blustery today and tomorrow
Our mild weather continues through tomorrow before a couple rounds of rain move in toward the weekend.
November 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Colder weather will bring flatter clouds
Soon enough, stratus clouds will deliver snow.
November 01, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler