Mild, but windy today before rain moves in to finish this week

A cold front will arrive in the area overnight tonight bringing showers to southeastern Minnesota. The rain will continue throughout the day tomorrow as well. Highs will be nearly 15 to 20 degrees colder for the area Friday afternoon as temperatures only peak in the upper 40s to finish this work week. Another area of low pressure moves up through the region Friday night into Saturday keeping the area cloudy with areas of rain. The periods of rain look to taper off Saturday night with a drier Sunday to follow. Highs Saturday stay in the 40s with 50s returning for early next week. Temperatures could moderate somewhat around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs approaching 60° before chilly temperatures arrive. By the end of next week our high temperatures may stay in the 30s.