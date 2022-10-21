SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Mild fall temperatures to finish this week

Highs will hit the mid to upper 60s around the area this afternoon with 70s in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 21, 2022 12:00 AM
The northwest winds we've had in place most of this work week will have finally changed by this morning. A south wind picks up today and lasts throughout the weekend. This southerly directional wind will be a warm one and will help draw in some great fall weather. Although temperatures will warm up nicely, there will be a breeze lasting today through the weekend. Winds will gust to near 20 mph today, into the lower 20s tomorrow, and potentially as high as 30 mph by Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow will peak around 75° with similar temperatures forecast for Sunday. Our weather starts to change late Sunday into Monday as a stronger low pressure system passes through the region. This will bring rain and potentially a few thunderstorms Monday with much cooler air by midweek.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
