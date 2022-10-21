Mild fall temperatures to finish this week

The northwest winds we've had in place most of this work week will have finally changed by this morning. A south wind picks up today and lasts throughout the weekend. This southerly directional wind will be a warm one and will help draw in some great fall weather. Although temperatures will warm up nicely, there will be a breeze lasting today through the weekend. Winds will gust to near 20 mph today, into the lower 20s tomorrow, and potentially as high as 30 mph by Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow will peak around 75° with similar temperatures forecast for Sunday. Our weather starts to change late Sunday into Monday as a stronger low pressure system passes through the region. This will bring rain and potentially a few thunderstorms Monday with much cooler air by midweek.