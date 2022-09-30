We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Mild fall temperatures with chance of showers this weekend

High temperatures will range from upper 60s to lower 70s across southeastern Minnesota today through Monday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 30, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a slight south breeze today. I'm seeing an increase in the cloud cover later this evening as a few showers slowly start to move into the area. Showers will be possible overnight and a few showers will again pass by our area Saturday. Temperatures warm to near 70° tomorrow afternoon with mid and upper 60s expected Sunday. Winds will be light over the weekend making for a couple decent early October days. The mild fall weather will linger into the first part of the work week with colder temperatures returning later next week. .

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
