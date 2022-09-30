Mild fall temperatures with chance of showers this weekend
High temperatures will range from upper 60s to lower 70s across southeastern Minnesota today through Monday.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a slight south breeze today. I'm seeing an increase in the cloud cover later this evening as a few showers slowly start to move into the area. Showers will be possible overnight and a few showers will again pass by our area Saturday. Temperatures warm to near 70° tomorrow afternoon with mid and upper 60s expected Sunday. Winds will be light over the weekend making for a couple decent early October days. The mild fall weather will linger into the first part of the work week with colder temperatures returning later next week. .
Generally quiet fall weather ahead with no big weather producers on the horizon.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the mild fall weather.