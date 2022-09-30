Mild fall temperatures with chance of showers this weekend

Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a slight south breeze today. I'm seeing an increase in the cloud cover later this evening as a few showers slowly start to move into the area. Showers will be possible overnight and a few showers will again pass by our area Saturday. Temperatures warm to near 70° tomorrow afternoon with mid and upper 60s expected Sunday. Winds will be light over the weekend making for a couple decent early October days. The mild fall weather will linger into the first part of the work week with colder temperatures returning later next week. .