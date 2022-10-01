We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mild fall weather for a few days

Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to lower 70s through Tuesday before cooler weather arrives in the region.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 01, 2022 12:00 AM
We'll stay mostly cloudy today, but with light winds and comfortable temperatures it should make for a generally mild afternoon. There is a slight chance of passing showers today, but I'm seeing most of these showers to stay just to our west. A few of those showers will be possible tonight and into very early Sunday with another mild day ahead of us tomorrow. Highs will come close to 70° with light winds and mostly cloudy sky. Our weather will stay stable through the first half of the work week before a stronger cold front pushes down through southern Canada and brings the cold fall air to us. Highs by Thursday and Friday may struggle to hit 50° with a few mornings late next week starting off close to freezing or below.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
