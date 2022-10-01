Mild fall weather for a few days
Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to lower 70s through Tuesday before cooler weather arrives in the region.
We'll stay mostly cloudy today, but with light winds and comfortable temperatures it should make for a generally mild afternoon. There is a slight chance of passing showers today, but I'm seeing most of these showers to stay just to our west. A few of those showers will be possible tonight and into very early Sunday with another mild day ahead of us tomorrow. Highs will come close to 70° with light winds and mostly cloudy sky. Our weather will stay stable through the first half of the work week before a stronger cold front pushes down through southern Canada and brings the cold fall air to us. Highs by Thursday and Friday may struggle to hit 50° with a few mornings late next week starting off close to freezing or below.