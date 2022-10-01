Mild fall weather for a few days

We'll stay mostly cloudy today, but with light winds and comfortable temperatures it should make for a generally mild afternoon. There is a slight chance of passing showers today, but I'm seeing most of these showers to stay just to our west. A few of those showers will be possible tonight and into very early Sunday with another mild day ahead of us tomorrow. Highs will come close to 70° with light winds and mostly cloudy sky. Our weather will stay stable through the first half of the work week before a stronger cold front pushes down through southern Canada and brings the cold fall air to us. Highs by Thursday and Friday may struggle to hit 50° with a few mornings late next week starting off close to freezing or below.