Mild fall weather will continue into the the first part of November

Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with the wind lacking nearly all day. This should make for a very pleasant late October day! Our Halloween forecast is shaping up to be nearly identical to today's weather. Sunshine again for Monday, light winds, and highs warming into the lower and mid-60s is what is on tap for those Trick-or-Treaters. Monday evening will be in the upper 50s with clear sky and light winds. A light south wind develops Tuesday which will help give us a little boost in our high temperatures once again. I'm seeing our first day of November warming into the upper 60s with similar weather for Wednesday. A low pressure system is forecast to develop in the Central Plains on Thursday which could bring a chance of showers and a little cooler, but still seasonal temperatures to the area.