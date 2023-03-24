99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, March 24

Weather

Mild finish to this week

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 40s around the area today with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Today is shaping up to be a very pleasant one. Grab the shades as there will be plenty of sunshine around the region. Winds will be cooperating as well and look to be quite light out of the southeast all day. Clouds increase overnight and into Saturday. We'll kick off tomorrow with temperatures close to 30° and warm into the lower to mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north tomorrow at 5-15 making for a little cooler feel than what we'll have for today. We stay dry through this weekend with a partly sunny sky and lower 40s for Sunday. I'm seeing mainly 40s for high temperatures next week except for Tuesday which we may stay in the 30s. Another low pressure system is set to bring rain around Thursday Friday next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
