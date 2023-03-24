Mild finish to this week

Today is shaping up to be a very pleasant one. Grab the shades as there will be plenty of sunshine around the region. Winds will be cooperating as well and look to be quite light out of the southeast all day. Clouds increase overnight and into Saturday. We'll kick off tomorrow with temperatures close to 30° and warm into the lower to mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north tomorrow at 5-15 making for a little cooler feel than what we'll have for today. We stay dry through this weekend with a partly sunny sky and lower 40s for Sunday. I'm seeing mainly 40s for high temperatures next week except for Tuesday which we may stay in the 30s. Another low pressure system is set to bring rain around Thursday Friday next week.