Mild Labor Day weekend
Temperatures will stay cool over the next few days with afternoon highs peaking in the 70s.
Expect plenty of sunshine today. Winds will be light out of the northeast and look to stay under 10 mph throughout the day. Even through we won't be as warm, the combination of sunshine and lighter winds will make for a very mild day. We've got more of the same in-store for us tomorrow. Sunshine, light winds, and highs in the 70s for Sunday. Winds look to stay light through Labor Day. Highs again will peak around the mid-70s Monday afternoon.
In Fargo, there is an average of 18 September days of at least 70 degrees, seven of which are at least 80 degrees.
We'll warm up nicely today, but a cold front will bring a chance of showers later today and cooler temperatures for the rest of the holiday weekend.
For the first time since 1997, there were no named storms in the Atlantic Basin during August.
Expect plenty of sunshine today, but a cold front on Friday will draw in cooler temperatures for the weekend.