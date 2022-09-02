Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Mild Labor Day weekend

Temperatures will stay cool over the next few days with afternoon highs peaking in the 70s.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 02, 2022
Expect plenty of sunshine today. Winds will be light out of the northeast and look to stay under 10 mph throughout the day. Even through we won't be as warm, the combination of sunshine and lighter winds will make for a very mild day. We've got more of the same in-store for us tomorrow. Sunshine, light winds, and highs in the 70s for Sunday. Winds look to stay light through Labor Day. Highs again will peak around the mid-70s Monday afternoon.

