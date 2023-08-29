Mild midweek before more heat returns to the region

Today and tomorrow are shaping up to be quite mild for the area. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine with highs reaching into the upper 70s both today and tomorrow. There will be a little breeze out of the north this afternoon, but lighter winds are expected for Wednesday. The breeze returns Thursday with more wind lasting Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will start the warming trend back into the 80s to close out this work week and then 90s by Saturday. This return of 90s looks to last through Labor Day. Highs Sunday into Monday, as of right now, appear to reach the mid-90s for parts of southeastern Minnesota. Stay tuned for any changes, but as of now I'd plan on a hot holiday weekend.