Weather

Mild midweek before more heat returns to the region

Highs will stay in the 70s today and tomorrow with 90s forecast over the holiday weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Today and tomorrow are shaping up to be quite mild for the area. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine with highs reaching into the upper 70s both today and tomorrow. There will be a little breeze out of the north this afternoon, but lighter winds are expected for Wednesday. The breeze returns Thursday with more wind lasting Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will start the warming trend back into the 80s to close out this work week and then 90s by Saturday. This return of 90s looks to last through Labor Day. Highs Sunday into Monday, as of right now, appear to reach the mid-90s for parts of southeastern Minnesota. Stay tuned for any changes, but as of now I'd plan on a hot holiday weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
