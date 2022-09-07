Mild midweek before showers this weekend
Expect plenty of sunshine both today and tomorrow with afternoon temperatures warming into the 80s.
Mornings will stay mild along with our warm afternoons making for some nice summer-like weather here in early September. A cold front will bring changes to the region in the form of showers and cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend. Showers slide into the Rochester area Friday night with showers likely Saturday and possible again into Sunday. Highs this weekend will be much cooler. We look to only hit the 60s Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.
