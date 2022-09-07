SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News reporting
Mild midweek before showers this weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine both today and tomorrow with afternoon temperatures warming into the 80s.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 07, 2022 12:00 AM
Mornings will stay mild along with our warm afternoons making for some nice summer-like weather here in early September. A cold front will bring changes to the region in the form of showers and cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend. Showers slide into the Rochester area Friday night with showers likely Saturday and possible again into Sunday. Highs this weekend will be much cooler. We look to only hit the 60s Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
