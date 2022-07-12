SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Mild midweek with warmer temperatures on the way this weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days with highs in the lower 80s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 12, 2022 12:00 AM
It will be a little breezy at times today. Gusts could hit the lower to mid 20 mph range out of the northwest. Dew points will be much lower today through midweek. This will make for a much more comfortable feel to the air compared to how sticky it has been for a while. Highs look to get a little warmer by Friday and last through the weekend. Watch for a couple chances of showers and storms during that time.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
