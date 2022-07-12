Mild midweek with warmer temperatures on the way this weekend
Expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days with highs in the lower 80s.
It will be a little breezy at times today. Gusts could hit the lower to mid 20 mph range out of the northwest. Dew points will be much lower today through midweek. This will make for a much more comfortable feel to the air compared to how sticky it has been for a while. Highs look to get a little warmer by Friday and last through the weekend. Watch for a couple chances of showers and storms during that time.
A hot dome of high pressure is setting up over the southern and central Great Plains.
Rising air causes thunderstorms, and many forces can cause air to rise.
Instability cannot be readily sensed.