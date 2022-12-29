Mild temperatures before a cold front today

A cold front will slowly be tracking east across Minnesota bringing some light wintry mix followed by light snow to parts of the state. I'm seeing a little patchy drizzle and fog changing to a little light snow later in the day for us. This front won't be bringing the bitter cold air behind it. Temperatures tomorrow will still peak near or just shy of the freezing mark for the last day of this work week. We close out this year with highs in the mid-30s Saturday and kick off the new year with highs in the lower 30s. I'm tracking a winter system to bring another chance of wintry mix and snow to parts of the region on Monday into Tuesday.