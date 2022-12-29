99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
Mild temperatures before a cold front today

Temperatures look to stay fairly steady in mid-30s for the day ahead.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 29, 2022 12:00 AM
A cold front will slowly be tracking east across Minnesota bringing some light wintry mix followed by light snow to parts of the state. I'm seeing a little patchy drizzle and fog changing to a little light snow later in the day for us. This front won't be bringing the bitter cold air behind it. Temperatures tomorrow will still peak near or just shy of the freezing mark for the last day of this work week. We close out this year with highs in the mid-30s Saturday and kick off the new year with highs in the lower 30s. I'm tracking a winter system to bring another chance of wintry mix and snow to parts of the region on Monday into Tuesday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
