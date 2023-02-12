Mild temperatures continue for today

Partly cloudy skies will be likely around the region this morning with more clouds to the north and less clouds to the south of Rochester. However, by the afternoon hours, increasing clouds will be likely around the entire area, possibly giving way mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon hours. Otherwise; the main theme for today will be mild temperatures with highs reaching to around 40° this afternoon.

Temperatures will likely remain fairly mild overnight tonight with lows only dropping into the lower-20s. Decreasing clouds early Monday will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon hours, and this will help to get our temperatures possibly into the lower-40s.

Our next system will begin to arrive late Tuesday, but given the track of this system it appears as though rain will be the predominant precipitation type on Tuesday and Tuesday Night. Still, temperatures may be low enough that a few snow showers could mix in. A second system will pass to our southeast on Thursday, and it may be close enough to our area that some snow showers will be possible.

Otherwise; expect the temperatures to drop a bit this week, with highs in the lower-40s on Tuesday, and then highs in the mid-teens by the end of the work week.