Mild temperatures continue this weekend

Rain and snow likely next week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
February 11, 2023 12:01 AM
Expect breezy conditions to continue into today with gusts upwards of 30 mph possible from the southwest. This southwesterly breeze will work to push our high temperatures this afternoon into the upper-30s. Mostly clear skies will remain with us through much of the day today, however a few extra clouds may begin to arrive during the late afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies will be likely tonight. Partly cloudy skies will continue to be the theme for Sunday, and despite the winds being a little less, high temperatures will likely still try to make a run up to around 40°.

Our next system will begin to approach our region late Tuesday and into Tuesday Night. Initially, it appears as though this system will bring us the possibility for some rain showers which will then transition over to snow by Wednesday. High temperatures will likely take a drop from the lower-40s on Tuesday to the mid-20s by Thursday. A few snow showers may still be around on Thursday, after which generally calm conditions will be possible for next Friday.

