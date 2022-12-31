Mild temperatures for New Year's weekend

Our weather will stay quiet and decent as we head overnight. For those out late tonight, temperatures will be close to freezing at midnight and we'll drop into the mid-20s by Sunday morning. New Year's Day will be a quiet one with light winds and high temperatures near or just above freezing. An area of low pressure develops over the Rockies and heads into the Plains and Upper Midwest early in the work week. This system looks to arrive in our area later on Monday bringing a chance of rain, wintry mix, and snow. This system will still be around on Tuesday before moving out Tuesday night. Temperatures will stay mild both Monday and Tuesday as this area of lower pressure passes by.