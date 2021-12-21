SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Mild temperatures heading our way

Temperatuers will hit the upper 20s today with highs warming to near 40° by Thursday.

StormTRACKER Team
Tuesday's temperature trend for Rochester.
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 21, 2021 12:00 AM
Share

Snow will be passing by to our north today. The system bringing the snow will drag a front over the region today. Winds will start out of the southeast and then becoming west and northwest behind the front. Wednesday looks sunny with a little breeze out of the south. Highs hit near 40° Thursday with upper 30s and a chance for rain and snow on Friday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
Weather
Weather Gallery 1/5
Nature's Beauty from a weather perspective
January 05, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
General Weather 01/15
Weather
Arctic air in retreat
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
January 05, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 5
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 05, 2022 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Only 2 places in the US have no winter at all
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.
January 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler