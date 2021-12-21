Mild temperatures heading our way
Temperatuers will hit the upper 20s today with highs warming to near 40° by Thursday.
Snow will be passing by to our north today. The system bringing the snow will drag a front over the region today. Winds will start out of the southeast and then becoming west and northwest behind the front. Wednesday looks sunny with a little breeze out of the south. Highs hit near 40° Thursday with upper 30s and a chance for rain and snow on Friday.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.