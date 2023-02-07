Mild temperatures midweek before our next chance of snow

Temperatures won't move much today. Highs will peak near or just above the freezing mark today under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be a little blustery at times with a west wind gusting into the mid-20s. We drop into the lower 20s tonight with another mild day ahead for tomorrow. Winds will be light out of the south with peak temperatures closing in on 40° Wednesday afternoon. A low pressure system swings through the region on Thursday bringing our next chance of snow. Temperatures will still be decent, but a touch cooler Friday and Saturday with 20s expected. I'm seeing temperatures in the 30s returning by Sunday and into next week.