Mild temperatures midweek before our next chance of snow

Expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow with highs in the 30s both day.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 07, 2023 12:00 AM
Temperatures won't move much today. Highs will peak near or just above the freezing mark today under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be a little blustery at times with a west wind gusting into the mid-20s. We drop into the lower 20s tonight with another mild day ahead for tomorrow. Winds will be light out of the south with peak temperatures closing in on 40° Wednesday afternoon. A low pressure system swings through the region on Thursday bringing our next chance of snow. Temperatures will still be decent, but a touch cooler Friday and Saturday with 20s expected. I'm seeing temperatures in the 30s returning by Sunday and into next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
