Mild temperatures midweek before our next chance of snow
Expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow with highs in the 30s both day.
Temperatures won't move much today. Highs will peak near or just above the freezing mark today under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be a little blustery at times with a west wind gusting into the mid-20s. We drop into the lower 20s tonight with another mild day ahead for tomorrow. Winds will be light out of the south with peak temperatures closing in on 40° Wednesday afternoon. A low pressure system swings through the region on Thursday bringing our next chance of snow. Temperatures will still be decent, but a touch cooler Friday and Saturday with 20s expected. I'm seeing temperatures in the 30s returning by Sunday and into next week.
Highs over the weekend will hit the lower 30s both Saturday and Sunday with milder starts to our days.