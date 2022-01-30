SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Mild temperatures to start off the week

The cold makes a return in the coming days.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 30, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

The end of the weekend will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 20s. The clouds stick around into the new week but temperatures rise to the low 30s Monday. The mild temperatures last until Wednesday, where we return to the low teens. The end of the week gets even colder with highs only in the single digits.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Rare, heavy snow buries Greece and Turkey
The ancient city of Athens was paralyzed by a foot of heavy, wet snow.
January 29, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Warmer temperatures on the way
Next week could see highs reach the low 30s.
January 29, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: The James Webb Telescope will scan toward the beginning of time
For the first time, we will see galaxies that formed shortly after the beginning of time
January 28, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cold today but warmer this weekend
The sun won't be out much over the weekend
January 28, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter