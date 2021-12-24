Mild temperatures today, but cooler days to follow
Highs will hit the mid-40s today, but Christmas day will feel much colder.
We top off just shy of freezing on Christmas Day. Snow will be in the area today, but looks to fall mainly to our north. We are tracking a chance of snow to move through the Rochester area before the close of the weekend. Snow develops later Sunday with a chance of snow into Sunday night. High temperatures are looking rather cold before we finish out 2021. Highs at the end of next week may only make it to the lower teens.
