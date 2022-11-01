SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Mild through Thursday before we start to cool down

Expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow with highs near or even above 70°.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
Jared Piepenburg
November 01, 2022
Winds will stay light and with plenty of sunshine today we'll warm to near 70° making for a very mild first day of November. I'm seeing a breeze pick up tomorrow out of the south which will warm us into the lower 70s by the late afternoon hours Wednesday. Temperatures stay mild Wednesday night with the wind still sticking around. We are looking to stay in the mid-50s to kick off Thursday which for this time of year is very mild for overnight lows. We warm to the upper 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Clouds start to increase on Thursday as our next weather producer moves our way. Watch for showers Thursday night into Friday with a little cool down expected for the weekend. Highs stay in the 50s Friday through Sunday with a few rounds of rain showers looking likely over the weekend. I'm seeing a cool down next week with highs staying in the 40s and potentially some 30s a couple of days.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
