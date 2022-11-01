Mild through Thursday before we start to cool down

Winds will stay light and with plenty of sunshine today we'll warm to near 70° making for a very mild first day of November. I'm seeing a breeze pick up tomorrow out of the south which will warm us into the lower 70s by the late afternoon hours Wednesday. Temperatures stay mild Wednesday night with the wind still sticking around. We are looking to stay in the mid-50s to kick off Thursday which for this time of year is very mild for overnight lows. We warm to the upper 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Clouds start to increase on Thursday as our next weather producer moves our way. Watch for showers Thursday night into Friday with a little cool down expected for the weekend. Highs stay in the 50s Friday through Sunday with a few rounds of rain showers looking likely over the weekend. I'm seeing a cool down next week with highs staying in the 40s and potentially some 30s a couple of days.