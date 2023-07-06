Mild today and tomorrow

Winds will stay on the lighter side to finish out this shortened work week. Expect light northwest winds today and south winds tomorrow. The combination of light winds, plenty of sunshine, and highs in the 70s will make for a couple pleasant days this week. Showers will slide across Minnesota on Friday and look to reach our area tomorrow night. Showers will be possible into Saturday, although just a slight chance. Highs get a touch warmer this weekend with peak temperatures on Saturday near 80° and then into the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.