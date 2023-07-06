Mild today and tomorrow

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s today and upper 70s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine.

Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will stay on the lighter side to finish out this shortened work week. Expect light northwest winds today and south winds tomorrow. The combination of light winds, plenty of sunshine, and highs in the 70s will make for a couple pleasant days this week. Showers will slide across Minnesota on Friday and look to reach our area tomorrow night. Showers will be possible into Saturday, although just a slight chance. Highs get a touch warmer this weekend with peak temperatures on Saturday near 80° and then into the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
