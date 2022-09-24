Mild today and windy Sunday

Temperatures behind the cold front will actually get a little warmer this afternoon than what we had yesterday. We'll close in on 70° this afternoon with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph and a few gusts into the lower teens. Winds will pick up more tomorrow with a gusty Sunday forecast around the region. Winds could gust as high as the lower 30s tomorrow. Sunday will be sunny with afternoon temperatures peaking in the upper 60s. We look to stay breezy Monday and cooler. Highs Monday only make it to the lower 60s with highs only in the 50s expected Tuesday. Temperatures slowly moderate throughout the work week with highs by next weekend potentially returning to the lower 70s.