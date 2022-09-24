We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mild today and windy Sunday

The showers from yesterday and overnight will move east of us today leaving us with a west wind and partly sunny sky.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 24, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Temperatures behind the cold front will actually get a little warmer this afternoon than what we had yesterday. We'll close in on 70° this afternoon with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph and a few gusts into the lower teens. Winds will pick up more tomorrow with a gusty Sunday forecast around the region. Winds could gust as high as the lower 30s tomorrow. Sunday will be sunny with afternoon temperatures peaking in the upper 60s. We look to stay breezy Monday and cooler. Highs Monday only make it to the lower 60s with highs only in the 50s expected Tuesday. Temperatures slowly moderate throughout the work week with highs by next weekend potentially returning to the lower 70s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Despite the general global warming, this could be another cold winter
The latest long-lead forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center calls for a colder than average winter.
September 23, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Showers today and tonight for Rochester
An area of low pressure will slide through the region bringing wet and cool weather to finish out this work week.
September 23, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Don't call this the first day of fall
It is best to refer to these three months as Climatological Fall.
September 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Quiet fall weather today before showers move in Friday
High pressure will briefly slide across the Upper Midwest bringing plenty of sunshine and cool fall temperatures today.
September 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg