Mild today before a big cooldown to close out this work week

Temperatures will hit the mid-70s today with upper 40s by Friday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 04, 2022 12:00 AM
This afternoon is shaping up to be quite mild. Highs in the 70s with light winds under a mostly cloudy sky is a great combination for early October weather. A few showers will be possible tonight with a few periods of showers expected tomorrow. Highs Wednesday still make it into the upper 60s around the area. A cold front will bring colder air and a breeze Thursday. Highs Thursday will stay in the mid to lower 50s with a strong northwest wind. Winds could gust to near 30 mph Thursday making it feel even chillier. Our coldest nights in this forecast will be Thursday night and Friday where temperatures drop into the mid and lower 30s respectively. I'm seeing a mostly sunny and chilly Friday with temperatures only warming to the upper 40s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
