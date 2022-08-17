SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mild today before thunderstorms return to the area

We'll finish out the day with plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures peaking in the upper 70s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Grab the rain jacket or the umbrella and keep it handy before we finish out this work week. Showers and thunderstorms start to develop over the region Thursday with showers likely Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures won't be as mild by the end of this week with forecast highs set to top off close to 70° both Friday and Saturday. The slow moving low pressure system which will bring our chances of showers and thunderstorms look to linger into Saturday. This could lead to more showers in the area before we look to dry out by Sunday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
