Mild today before thunderstorms return to the area

Grab the rain jacket or the umbrella and keep it handy before we finish out this work week. Showers and thunderstorms start to develop over the region Thursday with showers likely Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures won't be as mild by the end of this week with forecast highs set to top off close to 70° both Friday and Saturday. The slow moving low pressure system which will bring our chances of showers and thunderstorms look to linger into Saturday. This could lead to more showers in the area before we look to dry out by Sunday.