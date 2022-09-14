Mild today with a chance of showers later this coming weekend
Expect another great day ahead with light winds, sunshine, and mild afternoon temperatures.
We are part of The Trust Project.
While winds will be light today, the wind will start to pick up tomorrow ahead of a low pressure system slowly moving into the region. Winds will be out of the south Thursday with some gusts into the 20s to be expected. A few showers may crisscross our area, but most of the showers over the next few days will impact northern Minnesota. I'm seeing our best shot at any rain or showers ahead arriving in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday. Highs will stay in the lower 80s Thursday through early next week.
There are well over 100 billion stars in the Milky Way.
Mornings won't be all that cold and afternoons this week will warm up nicely.
The increase in wind speed during the colder weather months is related to the difference in temperature between the polar and equatorial regions.
The human death count is estimated to have been 6,000-10,000.