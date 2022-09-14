SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Mild today with a chance of showers later this coming weekend

Expect another great day ahead with light winds, sunshine, and mild afternoon temperatures.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 14, 2022 12:00 AM
While winds will be light today, the wind will start to pick up tomorrow ahead of a low pressure system slowly moving into the region. Winds will be out of the south Thursday with some gusts into the 20s to be expected. A few showers may crisscross our area, but most of the showers over the next few days will impact northern Minnesota. I'm seeing our best shot at any rain or showers ahead arriving in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday. Highs will stay in the lower 80s Thursday through early next week.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
