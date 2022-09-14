Mild today with a chance of showers later this coming weekend

While winds will be light today, the wind will start to pick up tomorrow ahead of a low pressure system slowly moving into the region. Winds will be out of the south Thursday with some gusts into the 20s to be expected. A few showers may crisscross our area, but most of the showers over the next few days will impact northern Minnesota. I'm seeing our best shot at any rain or showers ahead arriving in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday. Highs will stay in the lower 80s Thursday through early next week.