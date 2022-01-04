Mild today with more cold on the way
Chances of snow are possible tonight before the cooldown.
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. Chances of snow and breezy conditions come into the area tonight. Tomorrow temperatures drop into the low teens. By Thursday temperatures will be below zero most of the day and only improve to the single digits for Friday. The weekend looks to rebound with highs in the mid 20s Saturday.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
