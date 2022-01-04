SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Mild today with more cold on the way

Chances of snow are possible tonight before the cooldown.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 04, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. Chances of snow and breezy conditions come into the area tonight. Tomorrow temperatures drop into the low teens. By Thursday temperatures will be below zero most of the day and only improve to the single digits for Friday. The weekend looks to rebound with highs in the mid 20s Saturday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
Weather
Weather Gallery 1/5
Nature's Beauty from a weather perspective
January 05, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
General Weather 01/15
Weather
Arctic air in retreat
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
January 05, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 5
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 05, 2022 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Only 2 places in the US have no winter at all
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.
January 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler