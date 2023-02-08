Mild today with snow heading our way tomorrow

Our weather starts to change tomorrow as an area of lower pressure swings through the region. I'm seeing two chances of snow with this next system. The first coming the our first half of the day with another round of light snow arriving later in the evening and overnight. The heavier snow will stay in northeastern Iowa, but we still look to accumulate a couple inches potentially. Snow is out of the area later Thursday night with a blustery northwest wind on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend with highs again reaching into the 30s. I'm seeing the potential for another winter system heading our way midweek next week.