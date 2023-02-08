99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mild today with snow heading our way tomorrow

Temperatures will warm to near 40° this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and light winds making for a fantastic February day.

February 08, 2023 12:00 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Our weather starts to change tomorrow as an area of lower pressure swings through the region. I'm seeing two chances of snow with this next system. The first coming the our first half of the day with another round of light snow arriving later in the evening and overnight. The heavier snow will stay in northeastern Iowa, but we still look to accumulate a couple inches potentially. Snow is out of the area later Thursday night with a blustery northwest wind on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend with highs again reaching into the 30s. I'm seeing the potential for another winter system heading our way midweek next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
