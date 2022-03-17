Mild weather continues into the weekend
The sunshine will make a return as well.
The rest of the week will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. This weekend the sunshine finally makes a return with warm temperatures. Saturday will be in the mid 50s and by Sundays we get into the low 60s. Clouds and rain chances come into the area early next week.
