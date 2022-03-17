Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
Weather

Mild weather continues into the weekend

The sunshine will make a return as well.

StormTRACKER team
Robert Poynter
March 17, 2022 12:00 AM
The rest of the week will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. This weekend the sunshine finally makes a return with warm temperatures. Saturday will be in the mid 50s and by Sundays we get into the low 60s. Clouds and rain chances come into the area early next week.

