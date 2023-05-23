99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Mild weather forecast for most of this week

Highs will hit close to 80° with plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but temperatures look cooler for tomorrow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will be light out of the south and with temperatures peaking close to 80° this afternoon will make for a very pleasant and nice day. Winds will switch to the east heading into tomorrow and will lead to a cooler day with highs staying in the upper 60s around the area. I'm still seeing plenty of sunshine around the area tomorrow, but it will be breezy. Winds could gust into the lower 20s tomorrow afternoon. Thursday is shaping up to be similar to tomorrow's weather. Highs peak just above 70° Thursday with sunshine and a breeze. We warm up just in time for the holiday weekend. We hit the mid-70s Friday and Saturday with a shot near 80° both Sunday and Memorial Day.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mostly clear skies continue today
May 22, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mostly clear skies continue today
May 21, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A very quiet weekend
May 20, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Century, Mankato girls lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Century, Mankato West girls lacrosse on May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 22, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Red Wing map.png
Local
Wildland fire burns 3 acres in Red Wing
May 22, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
093021-drone-downtown-rochester-0122.jpg
Local
8 takeaways from a look at Minnesota and Rochester demographic changes
May 22, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen