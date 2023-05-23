Mild weather forecast for most of this week

Winds will be light out of the south and with temperatures peaking close to 80° this afternoon will make for a very pleasant and nice day. Winds will switch to the east heading into tomorrow and will lead to a cooler day with highs staying in the upper 60s around the area. I'm still seeing plenty of sunshine around the area tomorrow, but it will be breezy. Winds could gust into the lower 20s tomorrow afternoon. Thursday is shaping up to be similar to tomorrow's weather. Highs peak just above 70° Thursday with sunshine and a breeze. We warm up just in time for the holiday weekend. We hit the mid-70s Friday and Saturday with a shot near 80° both Sunday and Memorial Day.