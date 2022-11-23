SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mild weather set to last through Thanksgiving and into the weekend

Today will be quite nice for this time of year with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching into the mid-40s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 23, 2022 12:00 AM
A weak front will pass by during Thanksgiving Day bringing a very slight chance of a stray sprinkle or two and a little more cloud cover. Highs will still peak in the upper-30s tomorrow with light winds becoming northwest in the afternoon behind the front. We drop into the mid-20s Thursday night with another mild day ahead for Friday. Highs will warm to near 40° again with plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be even warmer with mid-40s expected the first day of the weekend. The quiet weather pattern will continue into early next week before another system brings a chance of snow and cooler temperatures later in the forecast.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
