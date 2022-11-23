Mild weather set to last through Thanksgiving and into the weekend

A weak front will pass by during Thanksgiving Day bringing a very slight chance of a stray sprinkle or two and a little more cloud cover. Highs will still peak in the upper-30s tomorrow with light winds becoming northwest in the afternoon behind the front. We drop into the mid-20s Thursday night with another mild day ahead for Friday. Highs will warm to near 40° again with plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be even warmer with mid-40s expected the first day of the weekend. The quiet weather pattern will continue into early next week before another system brings a chance of snow and cooler temperatures later in the forecast.