Mild weather set to last through Thanksgiving and into the weekend
Today will be quite nice for this time of year with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching into the mid-40s.
A weak front will pass by during Thanksgiving Day bringing a very slight chance of a stray sprinkle or two and a little more cloud cover. Highs will still peak in the upper-30s tomorrow with light winds becoming northwest in the afternoon behind the front. We drop into the mid-20s Thursday night with another mild day ahead for Friday. Highs will warm to near 40° again with plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be even warmer with mid-40s expected the first day of the weekend. The quiet weather pattern will continue into early next week before another system brings a chance of snow and cooler temperatures later in the forecast.
Expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow with temperatures warming into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
