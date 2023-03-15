6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Milder today before a chance of rain and snow

Temperatures will warm into the mid-40s today with a chance of rain developing tonight into Thursday.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
March 15, 2023 12:00 AM

An area of lower pressure will bring more changes to the region to finish out this week. Rain looks likely throughout the first half of Thursday with the colder air moving in later tomorrow switching our precipitation over to wintry mix and then snow. Friday looks blustery with a few light snow showers blowing through the area. Temperatures will turn much colder by Friday with highs back in the lower 20s. Saturday looks brisk as well with afternoon temps in the mid-20s. We look to start off Sunday with single digit morning lows, but try to rebound back up to 30° by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Next week looks milder with highs in the upper 30s Monday and 40s potentially the rest of the week.

