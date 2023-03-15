Milder today before a chance of rain and snow

An area of lower pressure will bring more changes to the region to finish out this week. Rain looks likely throughout the first half of Thursday with the colder air moving in later tomorrow switching our precipitation over to wintry mix and then snow. Friday looks blustery with a few light snow showers blowing through the area. Temperatures will turn much colder by Friday with highs back in the lower 20s. Saturday looks brisk as well with afternoon temps in the mid-20s. We look to start off Sunday with single digit morning lows, but try to rebound back up to 30° by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Next week looks milder with highs in the upper 30s Monday and 40s potentially the rest of the week.