Milder weather has arrived

Warmer temperatures this weekend will continue into the week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 26, 2022 12:00 AM
This weekend will be sunny with highs near 30 degrees. Going into the new week the temperatures stick around. The first half of the week will have highs in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. At the end of the week we are looking at a slight chance of mixed precipitation for Friday.

