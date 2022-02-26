Milder weather has arrived
Warmer temperatures this weekend will continue into the week.
This weekend will be sunny with highs near 30 degrees. Going into the new week the temperatures stick around. The first half of the week will have highs in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. At the end of the week we are looking at a slight chance of mixed precipitation for Friday.
The official snow observer for Fargo will often take as many as 30 separate measurements to estimate the snow on a windy day.
