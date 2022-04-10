Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 10
Weather

More rain on the way this week

Conditions start off this week on the dry side.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 10, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Monday will be very similar to today but things change as the week goes on. Tuesday brings in rain showers and breezy conditions. This rain continues into Wednesday and Thursday as well.

