More spring showers and a low-drama stretch of weather ahead
Just as a reminder in case you’ve forgotten what day, week, or month we’re in, April comes to an end this week. And if you enjoyed the sunshine and 70 degree weather this past weekend, this week is off to a beautiful start. There will be some swings in temperature this week but they remain fairly minor and overnight lows will stay above freezing through at least this coming weekend.
A few showers will scoot through the region this morning, mainly the splash and dash variety. Today’s rain will stay confined to the morning hours prior to 10 a.m. Clouds will decrease from late this morning into the afternoon and with a sunny sky this afternoon’s temperature will return to the lower 70s with the wind gusting out of the northwest.
There are some minor curveballs in the weather this week. Tuesday’s rain will be more of a soaker, which will really help green things up around here. If you haven’t taken the time to clean up the yard before the grass (and weeds) really kick into gear, today’s your chance. The storm system responsible for Tuesday’s rain will move quickly to our east Wednesday with some lingering showers possible Wednesday. Otherwise, temperatures take a bit of a dip Tuesday and Wednesday, first due to rain which will be followed by cooler air for the middle of the week. Sunshine and seasonably mild conditions return Thursday and a few showers are possible Friday. Generally speaking we’re in for a beautiful, seasonable week which will include a good dose of mild temperatures and occasional rain. Perfect for prepping the garden.
What's your reaction?
Randy Brock
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today