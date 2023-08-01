More summer heat this work week

I'm seeing plenty of sunshine in the forecast today with highs in mid and upper-80s around the area. Winds stay light throughout this work week with both warm mornings and hot afternoons along the way. Highs peak near 90° tomorrow and Thursday. I'm seeing a slight chance of showers tomorrow, but most of the day will stay dry. A front moves across the region later Friday bringing a chance of showers Friday night and into the weekend. Highs this weekend will trend cooler with the potential of 70s by Sunday and into next week.