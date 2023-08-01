More summer heat this work week
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s most days before we cooldown toward the weekend and into next week.
I'm seeing plenty of sunshine in the forecast today with highs in mid and upper-80s around the area. Winds stay light throughout this work week with both warm mornings and hot afternoons along the way. Highs peak near 90° tomorrow and Thursday. I'm seeing a slight chance of showers tomorrow, but most of the day will stay dry. A front moves across the region later Friday bringing a chance of showers Friday night and into the weekend. Highs this weekend will trend cooler with the potential of 70s by Sunday and into next week.
