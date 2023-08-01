Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
More summer heat this work week

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s most days before we cooldown toward the weekend and into next week.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

I'm seeing plenty of sunshine in the forecast today with highs in mid and upper-80s around the area. Winds stay light throughout this work week with both warm mornings and hot afternoons along the way. Highs peak near 90° tomorrow and Thursday. I'm seeing a slight chance of showers tomorrow, but most of the day will stay dry. A front moves across the region later Friday bringing a chance of showers Friday night and into the weekend. Highs this weekend will trend cooler with the potential of 70s by Sunday and into next week.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
